Mothabari Violence: Mamata Banerjee Takes Jibe At Opposition, Says, 'Laal And Gerua Have Joined Hands'

Also Read: Jadavpur University protests turn violent, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu 'heckled

She also targeted opposition parties in the state, stating that“red” and“gerua” have joined forces.

"We are secular. Navratri is going on; I extend my best wishes for that as well, but we do not want riots to take place. Common people are not involved in such things; only political parties are. This is a matter of shame. Earlier, the 'Laal' party used to give statements about secularism. Today, 'laal' and 'geua' have united. We will fight alone. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for all religions...The majority must protect the minority, and the minority must stay with the majority..."

Her remarks come after violence erupted between two groups in the Mothabari area of West Bengal's Malda district, where 61 people have been arrested. Internet was suspended in three areas after the clashes, which broke out on March 27.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi's Studio Ghibli-style posts on Eid eve back Palestine, reject Waqf Bill

Tensions erupted on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship on Wednesday evening, triggering violence that led to arson, vandalism, and physical attacks, according to local sources.