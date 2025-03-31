403
Argentine Peso Buckles Under Mounting Pressure As Parallel Dollar Gap Hits 16.6%
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine peso continued its downward trajectory Monday morning, trading at 1,245 to the dollar in unofficial markets while the official rate lagged at 1,067.48, according to financial data aggregator bluedollar.
The widening 16.6% gap between formal and blue-dollar exchanges reflects deepening skepticism about Argentina's capacity to stabilize its economy amid dwindling reserves and political uncertainty.
Central Bank interventions briefly tempered Friday's volatility, with officials selling $275 million to claw the official rate back from an opening high of 1,090 to 1,071.54. Meanwhile, the blue dollar surged unchecked to 1,245 as households and businesses scrambled for hard currency.
Traders in Buenos Aires' Microcentro district reported three-hour queues at exchange houses, with one broker noting,“People smell another devaluation coming.” Futures markets echoed the anxiety, pricing the peso at 1,132.5 per dollar for April contracts on the ROFEX exchange.
Speculation intensified over the weekend following Economy Minister Luis Caputo's abrupt announcement of a pending policy update. Unconfirmed reports suggested renewed IMF negotiations to replenish reserves, which sank below operational thresholds after nine straight days of dollar sales.
“The government is walking a tightrope between inflation control and currency stability,” said Banco Ciudad economist Diego Martínez. Annual inflation has cooled to 3% monthly from 2023's 25% peaks, but dollar hoarding persists.
Argentina's Peso Faces Increased Volatility
Investors pulled $6.1 million from the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF last week, extending a five-day exodus as foreign desks pared exposure. Technical charts show the peso breaching both 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while overbought signals flashed caution.
“These levels suggest traders are pricing in institutional fatigue,” said Adcap Asset Management's Roberto Geretto.“The blue dollar isn't just a rate-it's a real-time confidence index.”
Market makers attribute the stress to Argentina's $18 billion debt repayment cliff in June and stalled congressional reforms ahead of October's midterm elections.
Goldman Sachs strategist Fernando Álvarez observed European funds shorting peso bonds overnight, betting against the central bank's depleted $22 billion reserve buffer.
“Fiscal discipline alone can't offset structural imbalances,” he said.“The gap will keep widening without external liquidity.” Despite austerity measures slashing the primary deficit, analysts warn the currency split risks entrenching dual economies.
Supermarket chains now list prices in both dollars and pesos, while manufacturers struggle with input costs. The central bank's Tuesday policy meeting looms large, though few expect rate hikes amid recession signals.
For now, peso volatility remains the only certainty-a reality etched in the tense faces lining Buenos Aires' financial district this morning.“Markets need clarity on reserves and the IMF deal timeline,” Martínez concluded. Until then, the blue dollar's relentless climb tells a story no official metric can obscure.
