Trump Floats Unprecedented Third-Term Bid Amid Constitutional Challenges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump confirmed serious interest in pursuing a third presidential term during a phone interview released Sunday, directly challenging the 22nd Amendment's two-term limit.
“I'm not joking,” he stated, citing unspecified“methods” to circumvent constitutional barriers while claiming widespread public support.
The 78-year-old president, now in his second non-consecutive term, hinted at scenarios involving Vice President JD Vance winning the 2028 election and transferring power back to him.
Legal scholars immediately dismissed such theories, noting the 12th Amendment bars constitutionally ineligible candidates from serving as vice president. Amending the 22nd Amendment would require a two-thirds congressional majority and ratification by 38 states-a steep hurdle amid partisan gridlock.
Trump's remarks follow years of unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was“rigged,” a narrative he reiterated Sunday. Allies like former strategist Steve Bannon and Representative Andy Ogles have amplified calls to revise term limits, with Ogles proposing a constitutional amendment shortly after Trump's 2025 inauguration.
Activist groups like the Third Term Project are exploring workarounds, including a running mate's resignation to reinstate Trump. The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt's four-term presidency, has never faced a credible challenge.
Trump's Third-Term Speculation Faces Legal and Political Hurdles
Experts argue any attempt to bypass it would require unprecedented judicial and legislative compliance.“There's no 'one weird trick' to undo term limits,” said one election law professor, emphasizing the amendment's clear language.
Trump's third-term speculation coincides with escalating geopolitical tensions, including threats of“secondary sanctions” against Russia over Ukraine.
While his base remains fiercely loyal, polls show national approval evenly split. Critics warn his rhetoric tests democratic norms, echoing authoritarian strategies to consolidate power.
At 82, Trump would be the oldest president ever inaugurated if reelected in 2028. When asked about his longevity, he replied,“I like working.” Legal and political realities, however, suggest his ambitions face nearly insurmountable barriers-for now.
