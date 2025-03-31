Minister Tavio To Visit Zambia And Attend Least Developed Countries (LDC) Future Forum

Finland, Zambia and the United Nations will organise the Least Developed Countries Future Forum (LDC Future Forum) in Lusaka on 1–3 April. The Forum will seek innovative solutions to enhance the resilience of LDCs. The Finnish delegation will be led by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio. In addition to attending the Forum, Minister Tavio will have several bilateral meetings, including with the President of Zambia, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, and counterpart ministers.

The third LDC Future Forum will address LDCs' resilience by exploring climate-smart agriculture, water management, renewable energy, circular economy and sustainable industrial processes. The Forum will bring together policy makers, researchers, and representatives of the UN, international organisations, the private sector, government and civil society. Minister Tavio will give an opening address at the Forum.

"Focusing on the challenges and opportunities of LDCs, the Forum will provide an excellent platform for bringing together a range of stakeholders and presenting solutions Finland has to offer. LDC markets have demand for the products and services of selected Finnish businesses," says Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio.

The Forum is one of the series of five LDC Future Forums organised by Finland and the UN. The UN partners include the United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) and the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER).

Minister Tavio's programme of bilateral meetings will focus on export promotion, aided by Finnish businesses operating in the circular economy, water industry, meteorology, forestry, and renewable energy. The programme will also include a school visit to learn about a school meal scheme, which Finland supports. Finland chairs the global School Meals' Coalition together with France and Brazil.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.