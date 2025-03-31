Fixed Income Assets Management Strategic Industry Report 2025, With Profiles Of 75+ Companies Including Blackrock, BNY Investments, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Northern Trust And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Income Assets Management - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Fixed Income Assets Management was valued at US$25.4 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$36.9 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.

Technological innovations are transforming fixed income management by enhancing trade execution, portfolio management, and risk assessment. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms is enabling asset managers to analyze vast datasets, identify trends, and make more informed investment decisions. The adoption of electronic trading platforms has improved liquidity and transparency in bond markets, providing faster and more efficient trade execution. In addition, big data analytics are helping managers assess market risks more accurately, while fintech solutions are streamlining compliance and reporting processes. These technological advancements are helping asset managers optimize portfolio performance and adapt to a rapidly changing market environment.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Fixed Income Assets Management Market?

The growth in the fixed income assets management market is driven by several factors, including rising demand for income-generating investments, increasing institutional allocations to bonds, and the growing popularity of sustainable and ESG-linked fixed income products. The aging global population is driving demand for fixed income assets as retirees seek stable income streams to fund their retirement. Moreover, heightened geopolitical uncertainties and economic volatility are pushing investors toward safe-haven assets like government bonds. Technological advancements in AI and data analytics are also improving the precision and efficiency of fixed income strategies, while the growing focus on green bonds and ESG considerations is expanding the market for socially responsible investments.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the Fixed Income Assets Management market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments:

Asset Class (Government Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Municipal Bonds, Mortgage-backed Securities, Other Asset Classes) End-User (Enterprises End-User, Individuals End-User) Geographic Regions/Countries:

World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Government Bonds segment, which is expected to reach US$13.4 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6%. The Corporate Bonds segment is also set to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $8.5 Trillion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR to reach $10.6 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BlackRock, Inc., BNY Investments, Capital Group, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Fixed Income Assets Management Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Some of the 79 major companies featured in this Fixed Income Assets Management market report include:

BlackRock, Inc.

BNY Investments

Capital Group

Fidelity Investments

Franklin Templeton

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Guggenheim Investments

JP Morgan Asset Management, Inc.

Northern Trust Asset Management

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC

PGIM Fixed Income

State Street Global Advisors The Vanguard Group, Inc. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 407 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.4 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.9 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Fixed Income Assets Management: Ensuring Long-Term Planning, Strategic Flexibility and Risk Mitigation

What Is Fixed Income Investment and Why Is It Important?

Types of Fixed Income Investments

Fixed Income Assets Management: Definition & Scope

Utility of Fixed Income Assets Management for Individuals & Institutions

Strategies to Build & Manage Fixed Income Portfolios

Factors to Assess Performance & Risk Related to Fixed Income Portfolios

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Global Market Outlook

Fixed Income Assets Management Market Ready for Next Jump with Salient Drivers

Government Bonds, Active Management & Return-Seeking: Cash Cow Segments of Fixed Income Assets Management Market

North America Commands Fixed Income Assets Management Market with Majority Stake

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Complexity of Financial Markets Increases Demand for Fixed Income Assets and Management Expertise

Rising Demand for Stable Income Returns Spurs Growth in Fixed Income Assets Management

Expanding Range of Fixed Income Products and Strategies in Modern Asset Management Boosts Market Prospects

Digital Transformation in Fixed Income Asset Management: Revolutionizing Efficiency, Transparency, and Portfolio Optimization

Technological Advancements in Fixed Income Trading Platforms Strengthen Business Case for Digital Solutions

AI Revolutionizes Fixed Income Asset Management: Enhancing Liquidity, Execution, and the Trader's Role

How Are Big Data Analytics Transforming the Fixed Income Asset Management Market?

Growing Emphasis on Risk Mitigation Expands Opportunities in Fixed Income Asset Management

Risk Mitigation Advantage in Active Fixed-Income Management: Outperforming Passive Strategies

Surge in Adoption of ESG-linked Bonds and Green Fixed Income Assets Propels Market Growth

Rising Interest Rates Throw the Spotlight on Fixed Income Yield Opportunities

Expanding Role of Fixed Income in Pension Funds and Retirement Portfolios Strengthens Market Outlook

Rising Demand for Municipal Bonds and Tax-exempt Fixed Income Products Drives Growth

Municipal Bonds Market in the US Continues to Make Progress, Presenting Market Opportunities

Increased Focus on Diversified Portfolios Drives Adoption of Fixed Income Solutions in Wealth Management

Advancements in Automated Bond Trading Accelerate Adoption of Fixed Income Strategies

Rise of High-Quality Fixed Income ETFs Fueling Growth in Asset Management

Bright Future for Bonds Drives Innovation in Fixed Income ETFs

Bonds Take the Spotlight as Fixed Income Becomes Essential for Institutional Portfolios

How Are Regulatory Changes Impacting Market Growth? Challenges Facing the Fixed Income Asset Management Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



BlackRock, Inc.

BNY Investments

Capital Group

Fidelity Investments

Franklin Templeton

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Guggenheim Investments

JP Morgan Asset Management, Inc.

Northern Trust Asset Management

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC

PGIM Fixed Income

State Street Global Advisors The Vanguard Group, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900