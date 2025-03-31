IPL 2025: We Aim To Start New Again And Set Out To Win Against MI, Says KKR’S Raghuvanshi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) right-handed batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi said the defending champions will be aiming to start afresh and look to win their third game of IPL 2025 against five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening.

KKR lost its season opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets at its home venue, Eden Gardens, but pulled off a convincing eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

KKR, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, will now be eyeing back-to-back wins against Hardik Pandya-led MI at a venue, where they have won just two out of nine games. KKR, though, won over MI in the Wankhede Stadium last year. What also helps the visitors' is that MI are still winless in IPL 2025.

"We want to forget about the past results and focus on the game ahead. We aim to start new again and to set out and win this next match," said Raghuvanshi in a release issued by the franchise on Monday.

For this season, KKR have got new additions to the coaching staff in the form of mentor Dwayne Bravo and assistant coach Ottis Gibson. "It's always a pleasure to work with such knowledgeable people and to learn from them. It has been a learning environment and I'm enjoying it to the fullest," added Raghuvanshi.

Raghuvanshi, who's made scores of 30 and 22 not out in the competition so far, signed off by revealing his goal is to help KKR successfully defend their title. "First and foremost, get the 4th star. (4th trophy) That's the main goal and I aim to practice and work hard towards achieving that goal."