'Lives Are In Danger': Trump Admin Spreadsheets 'Leaked Online' - All About 'Three Big Leaks This Week'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's State Department was supposed to keep sensitive information about foreign grants private. It all leaked, sources told the Rolling Stone on Saturday.

According to the report, two Trump administration spreadsheets were sent to Congress and also leaked online. They included "what numerous advocates and government officials say is highly sensitive information on programs funded by the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID)."

The leak came to the light after organisations "pressed the Trump administration to keep the sensitive information private and received some assurances it would remain secret," the Rolling Stone reported.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told the media outlet,“These documents were transmitted to Congress and not publicly released by the State Department.”

She urged Rolling Stone to contact“whoever leaked it and in turn, made it public.”

Team Trump and DOGE demanded comprehensive“grant recipient information” as part of their campaign to eliminate what they call“waste, fraud, and abuse." State Department officials let the organisations know that "Musk's lieutenants" were likely planning on turning this information into a public spreadsheet or database.

The message - according to three sources familiar with the matter, as well as written communications reviewed by Rolling Stone - was clear: "If you're not OK with providing all this information or with having it all posted online, let us know; however, that decision could, or will, lead to your expected funding being halted."

One top executive at an international nonprofit and US government implementing partner that's been grappling with the fallout told Rolling Stone:“In all our years of receiving grants from a range of governments, we have never seen the safety of government partners treated with such reckless abandon. People will lose their liberty, and possibly even more, because of this.”