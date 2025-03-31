Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025: 100+ Whatsapp Status, Images, Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

As part of the celebrations, people hug their near and dear ones, and greet them with 'Eid Mubarak' or send messages to the people far way as 'Eid Mubarak 2025', 'Happy Eid Mubarak 2025' or 'Happy Eid'.

To wish the near and dear ones, the people of the Muslim community wish 'Eid Mubarak'. It is a an Arabic greeting which means "blessed festival" or "blessed feast".

Eid al-Fitr is the first of the two main festivals in Islam which falls on the first day of Shawwal and the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan.

Fitr holds deep historical and religious significance . According to the beliefs, Prophet Muhammad was revealed to Holy Quran for the first time during Ramadan, which marked this month a time of spiritual devotion and self-discipline.