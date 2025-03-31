Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025: 100+ Whatsapp Status, Images, Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones
- Fitr 2025: India is going to celebrate the festival of Eid
- Fitr or Eid al-Fitr on Monday following the conclusion of Ramadan – a holy month of fasting from dawn to dusk by Muslims community. Eid is commemorated after the holy month of Ramadan ends and it is marked as a celebration of unity, gratitude, and generosity.Traditionally, Eid
- Fitr marks the end of the 29, or 30-day-long Ramadan , during which practising Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. The date of Eid
- Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon.With the Crescent Moon sighted in Lucknow on Sunday, March 30, marking an end to the month-long Ramadan 2025 period, Delhi's Jama Masjid announced that the celebrations of Eid
- Fitr will be hosted on Monday. Also Read | Eid
- Fitr Mubarak: Check out 10+ Ghibli images for Eid celebration
As part of the celebrations, people hug their near and dear ones, and greet them with 'Eid Mubarak' or send messages to the people far way as 'Eid Mubarak 2025', 'Happy Eid Mubarak 2025' or 'Happy Eid'.Meaning of Eid Mubarak?
To wish the near and dear ones, the people of the Muslim community wish 'Eid Mubarak'. It is a an Arabic greeting which means "blessed festival" or "blessed feast".What is Eid 2025?
Eid al-Fitr is the first of the two main festivals in Islam which falls on the first day of Shawwal and the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan.Eid 2025: History, religious and cultural significanceThe festival of Eid
- Fitr holds deep historical and religious significance . According to the beliefs, Prophet Muhammad was revealed to Holy Quran for the first time during Ramadan, which marked this month a time of spiritual devotion and self-discipline.
