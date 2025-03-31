Cinema, Cricket And Capital: Vivek Oberoi Gets Candid About Building A Net Worth Of ₹1,200 Crore

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is one of the most successful entrepreneurs the industry has ever produced. The seasoned actor-turned-businessman spoke exclusively to

From RGV, Indra Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj to Rakesh Roshan – you have worked across various genres. What's your favourite genre?

It isn't easy to pinpoint a favourite genre because the complexity and function of the role within a script, the script itself, dictate how you feel about playing that character. I have enjoyed working with all of them, and I've worked with them across genres. The most fun I've had is working on comedies because they are the lightest, easiest to do, and fun to breeze through.

Profit with purpose

The most challenging are always the action films and darker roles. It's not just the action, but it's also the waiting, the setup, the effort, and the time it takes. The most fulfilling genres allow you, as an actor, to expand your area of performance.

You've worked in the South – all 4 languages. How was that different from the Hindi industry?

South India has a unique and incredible cinema culture. Because of the tradition of having lesser budgets in the past, especially in Malayalam, filmmakers work exceptionally hard on the construction of not just the screenplay but every scene, creatively compensating for the lack of financial budgets.

That has stayed embedded in their system with money flowing in even today, and therefore most of South Indian films are deeply engaging and entertaining focusing not just on the entirety of the screenplay, but also the entertainment value of every single scene.

Like the Manmohan Desai's & Prakash Mehra's of the day used to do, the other interesting thing about South Indian cinema is that its professionalism is at the next level. In Hindi, we normally start a day with shooting. When I work in the south, they've already shot a scene before breakfast. And that commitment starts right from the top all the way to the bottom of the pyramid.