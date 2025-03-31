F-1 Visa Revoke Explained: Why Is Trump Administration After 300+ Students In US? Should Indians Be Worried?

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Donald Trump administration, on Saturday, March 30, revoked the F-1 visas of over 300 international students, citing their alleged involvement in "campus activism" and engagement with "anti-national content" on social media.

Several students were shocked to receive emails from the US Department of State (DOS) notifying them of their visa revocations and instructing them to self-deport using the CBP Home App.

But why is the Trump administration after these 300+ international students? Why was their F1 Visa revoked ? Should international and Indian students be worried? LiveMint explains.

What is the F-1 Visa revoke

“On behalf of the United States Department of State, the Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office hereby informs you that additional information became available after your visa was issued. As a result, your F-1 visa with expiration date XXXXX was revoked in accordance with Section 221(i) of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended,” reads the F1 visa revoke email, that over 300 students received.

What is a F-1 Visa?

F-1 visa, or the 'Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status' is a non-immigrant visa for students who want to study in the United States at an accredited college, or academic institution.

F-1 Visa requirements

F-1 students are required to maintain a full course of study and adhere to the rules and regulations outlined by the US government.

To obtain an F-1 student visa, students need a valid passport, Form I-20 from the SEVP-approved school, proof of financial resources, and a completely filled DS-160 form.

Revoking of the F1 visa means that it's no longer valid for entry or re-entry into the US, and students would need to apply for a new visa. Given Donald Trump's recent crackdown on the Education department, and 'illegal immigrants', gaining visas and work permits for US is likely to get tougher.