Thailand Fears 10-15% Drop In Foreign Tourist Arrival After Myanmar Earthquake

MENAFN - Live Mint) The deadly Myanmar earthquake is set to hurt foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand in the coming weeks, the latest blow to an industry already reeling from dwindling Chinese visitors worried about travel safety.

As reported by Bloomberg citing Thai Hotels Association, international tourist arrivals are expected to drop by 10%-15% or even more in the next two weeks as Friday's 7.7 earthquake shook buildings in Bangkok and other Thai tourist hot spots, spooking prospective travelers.

“About 10% of foreign tourists checked out early after the quake, said Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the association, citing an initial survey among the group's members. Some tourists, however, later returned to their hotels as they had no other options,” he said.

“A short-term impact is expected for the tourism industry because of safety concerns,” Thienprasit said by phone on Saturday.

A slight decline in tourist arrivals could significantly impact Thailand's economy, where tourism employs one in five people and contributes around 13% to the GDP.

Thai officials are optimistic about boosting tourism to achieve a 3% growth target this year, as merchandise exports face challenges due to the Trump administration's trade tariffs.

To reassure international travelers, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong affirmed Thailand's safety for tourists on Saturday, announcing a government-led safety audit of hotels and key tourist spots.