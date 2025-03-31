'Trump Is Stupid': US President Says Woman Is 'Somebody That Can Have Baby...', Gets Sharp Netizen Reaction

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump was asked in a press conference, "What is a woman?". He said the question was“easy to answer”. Speaking after Alina Habba's swearing-in as interim US attorney for New Jersey, Trump said a woman is:

1.“Somebody that can have a baby under certain circumstances.”

2.“A person who is much smarter than a man, I've always found.”

3.“A person that doesn't give a man even a chance at success.”

4.“A person that has, in many cases, been treated very badly,” referring to transgender athletes participating in women's sports.

Donald Trump's comment left the social media divided. While his supporters hailed his response to a question that "Democrats struggle(d) with", many criticised him for defining a woman by her capability of bearing children.

'What's wrong with Trump's answer?'

Some of the comments praising Trump read, "Good answer", "Logic! Something democrats don't have!".

An X user justified Trump's statement saying, "That is an accurate definition though. Under certain circumstances only women can give birth. Under no circumstances can a man do so."

But many condemned the US President over the comment and said, "Trump is stupid". Another said,“I can't get pregnant. And I'm still a woman. He's such a dumb a**.”

Another user said, "Do you hear that, all you post-menopausal MAGA women, ALL you MAGA women who cannot give birth for various reasons? Trump doesn't consider you a woman, apparently."

One person even asked, "What's wrong with his answer?" Another responded, saying, "Because there are biological women who can not get pregnant, doesn't make them any less woman."