How Will India React To Reciprocal Tariffs As April 2 Deadline Inches Closer? Donald Trump Says, 'Going To Be Nicer'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to begin his reciprocal tariff strategy with“all countries,” dismissing speculation that the initial tariffs, set to be unveiled on April 2, would target only 10 to 15 nations.

“You'd start with all countries, so let's see what happens,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.“I haven't heard a rumor about 15 countries , 10 or 15.”

“We're going to be much nicer than they were to us, but it's substantial money for the country,” he said.

Also Read: With Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs kicking in, should you accumulate Indian stocks?

Trump is set to launch so-called reciprocal tariffs on April 2, a centerpiece of his plan to rebalance global trade and boost US manufacturing while collecting tariff payments to fund his domestic policy priorities, including an extension of tax cuts from his first administration and additional tax promises made during the 2024 campaign.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett recently told Fox Business that the administration's tariff targets would focus on 10 to 15 countries with the most significant trade imbalances, though he did not specify which ones, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Donald Trump to use military to acquire Greenland? Here's what US President says

The White House hasn't yet outlined what tariffs are coming, how they'll be calculated, or what the targeted countries need to do to secure coveted exemptions. Trump has also said his tariffs will account for other countries' non-tariff barriers, though he hasn't detailed how those calculations will be made. The administration also hasn't specified when these new tariffs will take effect.

Asked by Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme how damaging she thought the tariffs could be, UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Yvette Cooper said,“In the end, if you increase barriers to trade right across the world, that's not good for the world economy, let alone any individual country as part of that.”