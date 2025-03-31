Announcement Of Change In The Total Number Of Votes In AB SKF

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.
As per 31 March 2025 there are a total of 455,351,068 shares in AB SKF, out of which 28,930,844 shares are of Series A and 426,420,224 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,572,866.4.
AB SKF does not hold any own shares.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 31 March 2025 at 08:00 CEST.
For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected]
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; [email protected]
