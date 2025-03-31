Increase In Number Of Shares And Votes In Boliden

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden AB ("Boliden" or the "Company") announces that Boliden's registered number of shares, votes and share capital have increased through the directed share issue of 10,714,285 shares, corresponding to 10,714,285 votes, which was announced in March 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, the total number of shares in the Company is 284,225,454. Accordingly, the number of votes in the Company as of March 31, 2025, amounts to 284,225,454 and the share capital amounts to SEK 601,592,217.044561.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

[email protected]

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Group Communications, at 08:00 CEST on March 31, 2025.

