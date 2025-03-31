Russians Shell Nikopol District, Damaging Houses, Enterprise, And Administrative Building

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The enemy army attacked the communities of the Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“Until late in the evening, the aggressor was attacking Nikopol region. They mostly used kamikaze drones . He also fired from artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Myrivsk communities suffered from the attacks,” he noted.

Lysak emphasized that the shelling damaged an enterprise, an administrative building, two private houses and a gas pipeline. No people were injured.

The head of the RMA added that the Air Defense Forces destroyed three drones in Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

As a reminder, a man was wounded in Nikopol the day before as a result of Russian shellin , and houses and infrastructure were damaged in Nikopol district.