Russians Shell Nikopol District, Damaging Houses, Enterprise, And Administrative Building
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“Until late in the evening, the aggressor was attacking Nikopol region. They mostly used kamikaze drones . He also fired from artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Myrivsk communities suffered from the attacks,” he noted.
Lysak emphasized that the shelling damaged an enterprise, an administrative building, two private houses and a gas pipeline. No people were injured.Read also: Injury toll from Russia's March 28 drone attack on Dnipro rises to 28
The head of the RMA added that the Air Defense Forces destroyed three drones in Dnipropetrovsk region at night.
As a reminder, a man was wounded in Nikopol the day before as a result of Russian shellin , and houses and infrastructure were damaged in Nikopol district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment