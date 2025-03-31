Calvados Pays D'auge Boulard Unveils Its 200Th Anniversary Cuvée, A Tribute To Two Centuries Of Artisanal Know-How And Innovation

Calvados Pays D'auge Boulard Unveils Its 200Th Anniversary Cuvée, A Tribute To Two Centuries Of Artisanal Know-How And Innovation
A CAREFULLY CRAFTED BLEND
This blend, meticulously crafted by Sylvain Pluchard, Boulard's seventh Cellar Master, is the work of a true goldsmith. Sylvain passionately perpetuates a unique know-how passed down through generations that sublimates the Norman terroir.
"The Bicentenary Cuvée represents a decade of meticulous work, a tribute to 200 years of Maison Boulard and the unique DNA of our Calvados. Every drop of this cuvée embodies the excellence we have nurtured since 1825, and I am proud to pass it on after 30 years with this great House." - Sylvain Pluchard, Cellar Master at Maison Boulard.
A UNIQUE TASTING EXPERIENCE
The cuvée shows a beautiful amber color with a complex nose of caramelized apple, spices, wood, and a hint of licorice. On the palate, it reveals roundness, richness, and elegance, with flavors of dried fruits, licorice, wood, and tobacco, offering a delicate finish. A Calvados of great finesse, balanced between sweetness and character.
A LIMITED EDITION
Only 7,000 bottles have been crafted for this special edition. Savor a piece of history with this rare and exquisite cuvée, created for enthusiasts and connoisseurs. Find this one-of-a-kind expression online on our website, as well as in a selection of retail outlets starting from April.
