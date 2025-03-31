VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements And Management Report For The Six Months Of FY 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries ("the Group") stood at 52 823 thousand EUR during September of 2024 – February of 2025, while during the same period of FY2024 revenue was 53 462 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2024 – February of 2025 was 3 818 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 7 699 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2023 – February of 2024 was 6 702 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 10 030 thousand EUR.

The Group Revenue stood at 24 553 thousand EUR during December of 2024 – February of 2025, while during the same period of FY2024 revenue was 23 361 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during December of 2024 – February of 2025 was 308 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 2 588 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during December of 2023 – February of 2024 was 2 535 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 103 thousand EUR.

