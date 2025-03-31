Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|($'000's)
| December 31, 2023
| December 31, 2022
|As previously reported
|Adjustment
| As restated
|As previously reported
|Adjustment
|As restated
|Net foreign exchange (loss) profit
|(2,550
|)
|(4,222
|)
|(6,772
|)
|4,411
|(10,088
|)
|(5,677
|)
|Tax expense
|(12,810
|)
|–
|(12,810
|)
|(16,770
|)
|2,411
|(14,359
|)
|(Loss) profit for the year
|(618
|)
|(4,222
|)
|(4,840
|)
|22,866
|(7,677
|)
|15,189
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|(1,240
|)
|(4,222
|)
|(5,462
|)
|22,404
|(7,677
|)
|14,727
|Non-controlling interests
|3,580
|(558
|)
|3,022
|4,963
|(1,013
|)
|3,950
|Basic (loss) earnings per share ($)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.20
|)
|(0.44
|)
|1.36
|(0.51
|)
|0.85
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share ($)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.20
|)
|(0.44
|)
|1.35
|(0.50
|)
|0.85
|Consolidated statements of financial position ($'000's)
|December 31, 2023
|January 1, 2023
|As previously reported
|Adjustment
|As restated
|As previously reported
|Adjustment
|As restated
|Retained loss
|63,172
|33,971
|97,143
|50,222
|30,307
|80,529
|Non-controlling interests
|24,477
|(6,021
|)
|18,456
|22,409
|(5,463
|)
|16,946
|Deferred tax liabilities
|6,131
|39,992
|46,123
|5,123
|35,770
|40,893
Remediation efforts are ongoing and are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025. Going forward, management plans to reconsider critical accounting interpretations every 3 years.
The remediation efforts to-date have included engaging and consulting with the external accounting advisors, considering authoritative and non-authoritative guidance available in the accounting literature, and conducting a detailed analysis of deferred tax accounting rules. The management team, including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, have reaffirmed and re-emphasized the importance of internal control, control consciousness and a strong control environment.
Should these remedial measures be insufficient to address the material weakness described above, or additional deficiencies arise in the future, material misstatements in our interim or annual financial statements may occur in the future.
Material weakness and non-reliance on previous financial statements
In the preparation of the Financial Statements, management identified the prior period error and determined that the restatement of financial information presented was necessary. As a result, management has determined that the control over accounting for deferred tax liabilities did not operate effectively and constitutes a material weakness for the annual and interim filings for the period January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2024. Based on the foregoing, each of the previously filed annual and interim financial statements for the annual and interim periods between January 1, 2019 and September 30, 2024 should not be relied upon in respect of the items set out in the tables above.
Commentary
Financial Performance
In 2024, Caledonia achieved a significant financial turnaround, reporting a net attributable profit of $17.9 million, an improvement from the net loss of $7.9 million in 2023. This positive shift was driven by a 23% increase in the average realised gold price, rising to $2,347 per ounce from $1,910 per ounce in 2023 and cost improvements. Gross profit for the year reached $77.0 million, up from $41.5 million in the previous year, reflecting both the higher gold prices and effective cost management.
Operating cash flow also saw an increase to $42.0 million compared to $14.8 million in 2023. This improvement in cash generation has strengthened the company's financial position, with net cash and cash equivalents improving to negative $8.7 million from negative $11.0 million in the prior year.
Outlook for 2025
Looking ahead, Blanket's production guidance for 2025 is between 73,500 and 77,500 ounces of gold. On-mine cost per ounce is expected to be between $1,050 and $1,150, reflecting anticipated increases in labour and operating expenses. All-in sustaining cost per ounce is expected to be between $1,690 to $1,790 due to a high level of sustaining capital expenditure as Caledonia continues to invest in Blanket's future.
Capital investment for 2025 is budgeted at $41.0 million, with $34.1 million allocated to Blanket and $6.3 million designated for the Bilboes and Motapa projects. These investments aim to enhance operational efficiency and support the Company's growth objectives.
Details of Investor and Analyst Presentation
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:
When: March 31, 2025 at 2:00pm London time
Topic: Full Year and Q4 2024 Results Call for Investors
Register in advance for this webinar:
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of profit or loss and Other comprehensive income
| ($'000's)
|3 months ended
|12 months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2022
|*Restated
|*Restated
|*Restated
|Revenue
|47,515
|38,661
|183,018
|146,314
|142,082
|Royalty
|(2,432
|)
|(1,987
|)
|(9,263
|)
|(7,637
|)
|(7,124
|)
|Production costs
|(20,239
|)
|(21,681
|)
|(80,744
|)
|(82,709
|)
|(62,998
|)
|Depreciation
|(3,915
|)
|(4,437
|)
|(16,021
|)
|(14,486
|)
|(10,141
|)
|Gross profit
|20,929
|10,556
|76,990
|41,482
|61,819
|Other income
|725
|136
|1,090
|263
|60
|Other expenses
|(2,862
|)
|(1,567
|)
|(6,940
|)
|(4,367
|)
|(11,782
|)
|Administrative expenses
|(5,429
|)
|(5,539
|)
|(15,658
|)
|(17,429
|)
|(11,941
|)
|Cash-settled share-based expense
|278
|(165
|)
|(201
|)
|(463
|)
|(609
|)
|Equity-settled share-based expense
|(269
|)
|(76
|)
|(1,054
|)
|(640
|)
|(484
|)
|Net foreign exchange profit (loss)
|474
|(494
|)
|(9,722
|)
|(6,772
|)
|(5,677
|)
|Net derivative financial instrument expense
|(335
|)
|(529
|)
|(831
|)
|(1,119
|)
|(1,198
|)
|Operating profit
|13,511
|2,322
|43,674
|10,955
|30,188
|Net finance cost
|(787
|)
|(653
|)
|(3,131
|)
|(2,985
|)
|(640
|)
|Profit before tax
|12,724
|1,669
|40,543
|7,970
|29,548
|Tax expense
|(5,208
|)
|(4,258
|)
|(17,489
|)
|(12,810
|)
|(14,359
|)
|Profit (loss) for the year
|7,516
|(2,589
|)
|23,054
|(4,840
|)
|15,189
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|(779
|)
|156
|(116
|)
|(622
|)
|(462
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
|6,737
|(2,433
|)
|22,938
|(5,462
|)
|14,727
|Profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|5,865
|(3,402
|)
|17,899
|(7,862
|)
|11,239
|Non-controlling interests
|1,651
|813
|5,155
|3,022
|3,950
|Profit (loss) for the year
|7,516
|(2,589
|)
|23,054
|(4,840
|)
|15,189
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|5,086
|(3,246
|)
|17,783
|(8,484
|)
|10,777
|Non-controlling interests
|1,651
|813
|5,155
|3,022
|3,950
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|6,737
|(2,433
|)
|22,938
|(5,462
|)
|14,727
|Earnings (loss) per share (cents)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|29.7
|(18.7
|)
|91.2
|(43.6
|)
|84.8
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|29.7
|(18.7
|)
|91.2
|(43.6
|)
|84.7
|Adjusted earnings per share (cents)
|Basic
|44.3
|2.1
|125.2
|(10.3
|)
|217.7
|Dividends paid per share (cents)
|14.0
|14.0
|56.0
|70.0
|50.0
* Refer to section 10 and section 11 of the MD&A.
|Summarised Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ($'000's)
|As at
|Dec 31
|Dec 31
|Dec 31
|2024
|2023
|2022
|*Restated
|*Restated
|Total non-current assets
|287,046
|274,074
|196,764
|Income tax receivable
|355
|1,120
|40
|Inventories
|23,768
|20,304
|18,334
|Derivative financial assets
|–
|88
|440
|Trade and other receivables
|12,675
|9,952
|9,185
|Prepayments
|6,748
|2,538
|3,693
|Cash and cash equivalents
|4,260
|6,708
|6,735
|Assets held for sale
|13,512
|13,519
|–
|Total assets
|348,364
|328,303
|235,191
|Total non-current liabilities
|68,505
|63,970
|45,061
|Cash-settled share-based payment
|634
|920
|1,188
|Income tax payable
|2,958
|10
|1,324
|Lease liabilities
|95
|167
|132
|Loans and borrowings
|1,174
|–
|–
|Loan note instruments
|855
|665
|7,104
|Trade and other payables
|26,647
|20,503
|17,454
|Derivative Financial Liabilities
|–
|–
|–
|Overdrafts
|12,928
|17,740
|5,239
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|104
|128
|–
|Total liabilities
|113,900
|104,103
|77,502
|Total equity
|234,464
|224,200
|157,689
|Total equity and liabilities
|348,364
|328,303
|235,191
* Refer to section 10 and section 11 of the MD&A.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|($`000)
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Cash inflow from operations
|55,438
|26,398
|49,657
|Interest received
|26
|39
|17
|Finance costs paid
|(2,864
|)
|(2,462
|)
|(192
|)
|Tax paid
|(10,645
|)
|(9,206
|)
|(6,866
|)
|Net cash inflow from operating activities
|41,955
|14,769
|42,616
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(27,477
|)
|(28,556
|)
|(41,495
|)
|Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
|(3,835
|)
|(1,837
|)
|(2,596
|)
|Proceeds from derivative financial instruments
|–
|178
|–
|Acquisition of Put options
|(743
|)
|(946
|)
|(478
|)
|Proceeds from call options
|–
|–
|416
|Acquisition of call options
|–
|–
|(176
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(32,055
|)
|(31,161
|)
|(44,329
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Dividends paid
|(12,302
|)
|(11,099
|)
|(8,906
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(182
|)
|(184
|)
|(150
|)
|Shares issued – equity raise (net of transaction cost)
|–
|15,569
|–
|Proceeds from loans and borrowings
|3,000
|–
|–
|Repayments of loans and borrowings
|(326
|)
|–
|–
|Loan notes - Motapa payment
|–
|(7,250
|)
|–
|Loan notes - solar bond issue receipts (net of transaction cost)
|1,970
|6,895
|–
|Repayment of gold loan
|–
|–
|(3,698
|)
|Proceeds from share options exercised
|37
|–
|–
|Net cash (used in) / from financing activities
|(7,803
|)
|3,931
|(12,754
|)
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,097
|(12,461
|)
|(14,467
|)
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|267
|(67
|)
|(302
|)
|Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|(11,032
|)
|1,496
|16,265
|Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
|(8,668
|)
|(11,032
|)
|1,496
