31 March 2025

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 28 March 2025, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 1,721 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1270 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 68,690 ordinary shares, being 0.108% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395