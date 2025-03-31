Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, Join Muslims Nationwide To Celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr, Appeal For National Harmony

His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, and senior government officials joined Muslims across Sierra Leone and the world to celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The occasion brought together thousands of Muslims who had observed the month-long fast to express gratitude and praise to Allah for His blessings. The day is regarded as a moment of divine reward, signifying the successful completion of fasting and spiritual purification.

Delivering the sermon, Sheikh Abu Bakarr Conteh, Imam of Hamdallah Mosque, expressed gratitude to Allah for the gift of Ramadan. He reaffirmed the Islamic creed, testifying that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah and that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is His Messenger.

The Imam emphasized that on Pray-Day (Eid), Allah descends to bestow blessings and rewards upon all Muslims who have observed the holy month with devotion. He encouraged Muslims to uphold the values of unity, generosity, and solidarity, urging them to continue embodying the discipline and spiritual consciousness acquired during Ramadan.

Speaking on the theme “The Welfare of Planet Earth: A Concern for Mankind,” Sheikh Conteh underscored the Islamic obligation to protect the environment. He cited Quranic verses (Quran 44:38 and Quran 51:56) that mandate humanity to safeguard nature and honor Allah through stewardship of the earth. He urged all citizens to act responsibly towards the environment and resist destructive practices.

The Imam concluded his sermon with prayers for Allah's blessings, protection, and guidance upon Sierra Leone. He called for patriotism, national unity, and obedience to lawful authority, reminding all to respect one another and work towards the common good.

President Julius Maada Bio expressed joy in celebrating Eid-Al-Fitr with Muslims nationwide, acknowledging the significance of the occasion for both Muslims and Christians, as both faiths worship the same Almighty God.

He praised Sierra Leone for its exceptional religious tolerance, highlighting that the country remains a model for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians. He urged Muslims to continue adhering to the principles of Islam that promote unity and social cohesion, which have long contributed to Sierra Leone's stability.

The President also commended Sheikh Conteh for his sermon, emphasizing the interconnectedness between humanity and the environment. He reiterated his government's commitment to environmental protection and encouraged citizens to be mindful of their responsibilities in preserving natural resources for future generations.

First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio expressed gratitude to Islamic scholars for their dedication throughout Ramadan, leading prayers and guiding the faithful. She also thanked President Bio for his unwavering support to Muslims across the country, including providing food assistance during the holy month.

She prayed for continued divine blessings upon the President, his family, and all Sierra Leoneans, wishing the nation peace, prosperity, and unity.

The Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations reaffirmed Sierra Leone's commitment to religious harmony and national unity.

