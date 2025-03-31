Media Statement: Committee On Women, Youth And Persons With Disabilities Wraps Its Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) Oversight Visit

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has today wrapped its week-long oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province where it assessed critical government programmes that included gender equality, youth development, gender-based violence (GBV), and the inclusion of children with disabilities in the education system.

The committee chose KZN province for the March oversight due to the challenges that the province experiences. The challenges that include high rate of teen pregnancies and the highest reported incidents of rape in the country. GBV remains a top priority for the committee.



The committee evaluated the implementation of the Sanitary Dignity Programme, which the province has touted as a best practice model. The committee raised concerns over inequality regarding the allocation of resource. Some girls received more sanitary products and others less, a very unfair situation.



During its visit at the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the committee emphasised the need for improved visibility of the Commission and its accessibility to the people it was established for. The committee noted that the location of CGE offices in the Durban CBD makes it inaccessible to those who stay in deep rural areas. The committee has urged the CGE to consider relocating its offices and utilising government mobile units for accessibility to its clients.



At the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the committee recommended that the agency improves its outreach by using municipal offices and mobile vehicles to connect with the youth, especially in rural areas. Furthermore, it urged the NYDA to address diversity concerns among its coordinators.



The committee also visited Umlazi Police Station where it engaged with Rapid Response Teams (RRT) on infrastructure problems, high incidences of GBV, and the impact of liquor outlets in the area. Members of the committee expressed concerns over the backlog at forensic labs and called for improved staffing ratios.



The committee visited the Arthur Blaxall School where it noted the lack of maintenance and the crumbling infrastructure. The committee expressed a concern over the socio-economic challenges faced by learners, health problems, and the lack of parental involvement. At the KZN Blind and Deaf Society, which the committee also visited, it noted a lot of problems that included non-accreditation of courses offered. It also called on the management of the institution to forge partnerships with accredited organisations.



In a meeting with the Office of the Premier and the Standing Committee on Quality of Life, the committee received a briefing on the Premier's Women's Empowerment and Youth Empowerment Fund on new initiatives aimed at combating GBV. The committee appreciated the Premier's Office for its commitment to protect vulnerable people and it acknowledged the collaborative efforts that are applied to address the problems experienced by the people.

