Kreeda Bharati Unveils Grand Vision For Run For Ram Marathon 2025 At Press Conference In Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 29th March 2025: In a special press conference held today in Delhi, the organisers of the third edition of Run for Ram unveiled key details and large-scale plans for the upcoming edition of India's most spiritually inspired marathon, scheduled to take place on 13th April 2025 in Ayodhya.
Organized by Kreeda Bharati Uttar Pradesh, the marathon is aimed at uniting faith, fitness, and Indian values in a grand spiritual run through the sacred city of Shri Ram. This year, the initiative expects over 10 lakh runners from India and around the globe, utilizing a series of pre-events, international outreach efforts, and regional engagements.
The marathon has 40,000 plus runners from Ayodhya, thus creating a wide congregation, physically spanned, of athletics in devotion and cultural celebration.
The 2025 edition will also feature attractive prize money worth ₹1,00,000, details of which will be soon announced in category-wise section. There are three categories in the race including, 21 KM Half Marathon; 10 KM Run; 3 KM Family & Fun Run.
With this thoughtfully designed route through the iconic spiritual landscape of Ayodhya, every step will speak a louder message, full of meaning and reverence. To further enhance global participation, several foreign embassies, cultural delegations, and global communities have been invited to make Run for Ram a never-before experience. The goal is to establish Run for Ram not just as India's pride but as a global celebration of heritage and health.
A special initiative this year is the #FirseFit Challenge, designed to encourage people across the country to prepare for the marathon and make fitness a part of their lifestyle.
At the press conference, Shri Awanish Kumar Singh, President Kreeda Bharati (Uttar Pradesh), declared, "Run for Ram is not just an event-it is a spiritual movement connecting our heritage to the need today for health, for unity, purpose. It will not just be a race in Ayodhya but also a swelling wave of devotion and determination. Every individual, family, and organization is welcome to join this historic journey."
Preparations for this event are full swing and registration is open at to Run for Ram 2025. This milestone is poised to become part of India's journey through culture and sport.
The press conference was attended by Rajat Dixit, Regional Coordinator, Kreeda Bharati Eastern Uttar Pradesh; Vikas Agarwal, Minister, Kreeda Bharati Uttar Pradesh; Geeta Singh, Founder Director, TYC Communication; Bhanu Sachdeva, President, Kreeda Bharati Delhi Province; and Rakesh Goswami, All India Para Head, Kreeda Bharati.
