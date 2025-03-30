Global Cannabis Cosmetics Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The cannabis cosmetics market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, swinging from $5.48 billion in 2024 to a projected total of $7.29 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 32.8%. Such substantial growth can be ascribed to an increased acceptance of cannabis in beauty products, a surge in e-commerce sales, increased legalization and regulatory approvals, growing popularity of hemp, and enhanced efficacy in product formulation.

Propelled by Growing Consumer Preference for Natural Products, Where Is the Cannabis Cosmetics Market Headed?

Significant growth is forecasted for the cannabis cosmetics market size in the coming years. Predictions point to a surge up to $22.43 billion in 2029, accompanied by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 32.5%. The growth can be associated with increasing consumer demand for natural products, growing preference for eco-friendly products, rising demand for wellness products, increased focus on skin wellness, and a rising predilection for holistic beauty treatments. Key trends in the forecast period encompass integration with sustainable practices, advancements in technology, innovation in product formats, advancements in extraction methods, and innovations concerning lesser-known cannabinoids.

What Factors Are Igniting the Growth of the Cannabis Cosmetics Market?

A growing interest in natural and organic products is anticipated to thrust the growth of the cannabis cosmetics market further. These products are derived from natural sources and exclude the use of synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms GMOs, encouraging health and sustainability. The rise of such products is a byproduct of escalating consumer consciousness regarding health benefits, environmental sustainability, and a desire for products devoid of harmful chemicals and additives. The shift towards eco-conscious and clean-label options in various markets - especially in the beauty, skincare, and food industries - has only accelerated growth. Cannabis cosmetics bolster the appeal of organic products by presenting natural, plant-based ingredients that harmonize with consumers' rising preference for chemical-free, eco-friendly alternatives in their beauty and skincare routines. An example of this synergy occurred in March 2022, when the British Beauty Council reported that 56,000 organic ingredients and products secured COSMOS certification - a 22% uptick from the previous year. Therefore, the escalating interest in natural and organic products directly fuels the growth of the cannabis cosmetics market.

Who Are The Major Players in the Cannabis Cosmetics Market?

The playing field of the cannabis cosmetics market boasts several big names including The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Kush Queen LLC, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, Vertly Botanicals Inc., Milk Makeup Inc., RainShadow Labs LLC, Josie Maran Cosmetics Inc., Leef Organics Inc., Herb Essntls Inc., Kana Skincare LLC, Joy Organics LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, CBD for Life LLC, Mary's Nutritionals Inc., Cannuka LLC, High Beauty Inc., MGC Derma Ltd., Lord Jones LLC, SWOPA, and The CBD Skincare Company.

What Sort of Innovation Is Revolutionizing the Cannabis Cosmetics Market?

Several companies dominating the cannabis cosmetics market are shifting their focus towards innovating CBD body care products to comply with the growing demand for natural skincare solutions. CBD topical body care products - skincare formulations infused with cannabidiol CBD - are applied directly to the skin to to potentially reduce inflammation and improve skin health. One notable example was NOW Health Group Inc.'s launch in June 2024 of a range of CBD topicals and wellness products. These products were formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract and designed to alleviate pain, hydrate the skin, and promote relaxation.

How Is the Global Cannabis Cosmetics Market Segmented?

The cannabis cosmetics market can be segmented:

1 By Product Type: Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Fragrances and Others Product Types

2 By Ingredient Type: Cannabidiol, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Hemp Seed Oil, and Other Ingredient Types

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4 By Application: Personal Use, Medical Use, Other Applications

Additionally, subsegments include specific products under Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Fragrances, and Other Product Types.

How Is the Regional Distribution of the Cannabis Cosmetics Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the cannabis cosmetics market. This report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

