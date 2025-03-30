The Mumbai Royal Opera House Welcomes Steve Barakatt's Indian Premiere of His Acclaimed Néoréalité World Tour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From Space to the Stage: Steve Barakatt's Musical Journey Arrives in Mumbai

MUMBAI, INDIA, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly two decades after his last public appearance in India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, world-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt returns to present the Indian premiere of his acclaimed Néoréalité World Tour. The highly anticipated concert will take place on April 4, 2025, at the majestic Royal Opera House in Mumbai, marking a milestone in the artist's decades-long journey of emotional storytelling and cultural diplomacy through music.Following sold-out performances across Europe, Asia, and North America - including a standout appearance at Carnegie Hall - Barakatt brings to India an immersive concert experience featuring selections from his globally acclaimed Universal Music release Néoréalité, along with highlights from his extensive repertoire. The program includes lyrical piano works, cinematic compositions, and official anthems he has composed for leading international organizations and iconic institutions.The performance will also include movements from Ad Vitam Aeternam, Barakatt's symphony chronicling the stages of life, and the celebrated Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, which premiered from the International Space Station and continues to resonate worldwide as a universal symbol of hope and a powerful call to protect and advocate for the rights of children.Steve Barakatt said:“It is a pleasure to return to India, a country that warmly welcomed me in 2007 during my mission with UNICEF. This concert is deeply personal. I hope to offer the audience a moment to reflect, to feel, and to reconnect with the universal language of emotion and unity.”Asad Lalljee, CEO of Avid Learning and Curator of the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, said:“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Barakatt to the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, for the Indian premiere of his inspiring Néoréalité World Tour. His music transcends borders and speaks to the heart of who we are as a global society. This performance aligns with our commitment to presenting world-class cultural programming and meaningful artistic dialogue.”Anthony Gomes, Director of Furtados Music, authorized dealer of Steinway & Sons in India, said:"We are proud to be part of Steve Barakatt's return to India, a country with a rich and diverse musical heritage. His piano artistry bridges cultural boundaries and creates deeply emotional connections. This concert is a celebration of music's power to bring people together."The concert is presented in partnership with the Mumbai Royal Opera House, Avid Learning, Rainbow Bridge Story, Motherland, Harmix, Steinway & Sons, and Furtados Music.ABOUT STEVE BARAKATTSteve Barakatt is an award-winning composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director with a career spanning over three decades. He has collaborated with leading artists, record labels, studios, brands, and organizations on hundreds of global projects. As a concert pianist, Barakatt has performed more than 500 live shows across five continents, captivating audiences with his emotive and intricate compositions. His music has been featured in hundreds of television programs and international sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 Grand Prix.In addition to his success as a performer and recording artist, Barakatt is the world's most recognized composer of official anthems . His works include Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, which was launched across five continents and even broadcast from the International Space Station, symbolizing a powerful message of unity and hope. His music catalogue has generated over 300 million views on YouTube. Steve Barakatt is a Knight of the National Order of Québec and has been recognized by several heads of state for his contributions to culture and humanitarian causes. He is a Universal Music MENA artist, and his music catalogue is represented by Universal Music Publishing Group.As a forward-thinking innovator, Steve Barakatt recently launched Your Life's Soundtrack (YLS), an immersive music app that curates his entire catalogue into personalized playlists based on the listener's environment - including mood, weather, time of day, and location. Blending emotion, real-time context, and AI-powered technology, the app reimagines how we experience music, making it more intimate, meaningful, and in sync with everyday life.EVENT DETAILSDate: April 4, 2025Time: 7:00 PM (IST)Venue: The Royal Opera House, MumbaiTickets:

