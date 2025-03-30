Important Advisory: Barrie Ice Storm Power Restoration Update
About Alectra Utilities
Serving more than one million homes and businesses and approximately three million people in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
Bluesky:
YouTube:
Media Contact
Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson | Email: ... | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment