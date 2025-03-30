Monster Energy's Brandon Moreno Defeats Steve Erceg At UFC Mexico City

UFC Mexico City: Moreno Vs. Erceg was contested in front of a live crowd inside the sold-out Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The Main Card featured six fights and was broadcast on ESPN 2 and streamed on the ESPN+ platform.

Monster Energy's Moreno (23-8) came to UFC Mexico after most recently defeating Amir Albazi at UFC Fight Night 246 in November 2024. Moreno is a former two-time UFC Flyweight division champion and made history as the promotion's first-ever Mexican fighter to earn a championship.

Moreno's opponent, Australian fighter Steve Erceg (12-4), stepped into the Octagon looking for a win after most recently suffering a loss against Kai Kara-France at UFC 305 in August 2024.

The main event fight unfolded with Moreno bringing the pressure from the start, almost dropping Erceg by landing heavy shots in Round 1. The second round saw Erceg return fire while Moreno remained vigilant, evading damage with fast footwork and looking for openings to cause damage.

As the fight remained mostly on the feet, both fighters kept exchanging strikes and jabs. But Moreno landed the more decisive punches, especially hard hooks that rattled the Australian. In the fight's furious final moments, a failed head kick sent Erceg to the canvas as Moreno asserted his dominance all the way to the bell.

At the end of five intense rounds, the judges pronounced Moreno the winner by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46), cheered on by the electric Mexican crowd.

"I have gone through so much to be here. So much dedication and so much effort. I know how hard it is for so many of you to get a ticket to be here. Thank you so much. This is all for you!" said Monster Energy's Moreno after the win at UFC Mexico City.

Earlier on the main card, 20-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. from Clovis, New Mexico, squared off against Vince Morales in their bantamweight division fight.

Rosas Jr. (11-1) came to Mexico City on a three-fight win streak. Most recently, the rising MMA star defeated Aori Qileng at UFC 306 in September 2024. He previously earned victories over Ricky Turcios in June 2024 and Terence Mitchell in 2023. Would the streak continue for 'The Problem Child' (Spanish: 'El Niño Problema').

His opponent, American fighter Morales (16-10), was looking for redemption after two consecutive losses, most recently to Elijah Smith at a UFC Fight Night in February 2025.

When Rosas Jr. and Morales collided in the Octagon in Mexico City, the fight quickly became a grappling match, with Rosas Jr. securing the most dominant positions and outworking his opponent. After a quick strike exchange in Round 2, Rosas Jr. took Morales to the mat again, looking for a finish while retaining the upper hand.

Rosas Jr. showed his grit and defensive skills by fending off a forceful D'arce choke submission in the final round and ended the fight in control of his opponent. When all was said and done, Rosas Jr. defeated Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three intense rounds.

"Dana, thank you for allowing me to come here tonight to redeem myself in front of my Mexican people. I know it wasn't my best performance, but I'm twenty years old, and I'm getting experience. You'll see me evolve through the years, baby," said Rosas Jr. upon winning in Mexico City.

On the strength of Saturday night's victory, Rosas Jr. is now the youngest fighter to record five UFC wins, breaking the previous record set by Vitor Belfort.

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Jon Jones , Alex Pereira , Belal Muhammad , Dricus Du Plessis , Merab Dvalishvili , Valentina Shevchenko , Zhang Weili , Marlon Vera , Michael Chandler , Justin Gaethje , Brandon Moreno , Giga Chikadze , Johnny Walker , Brendan Allen , Jalin Turner , Sean Strickland , Dan Ige , Diego Lopes , Daniel Zellhuber , Derrick Lewis , Alexa Grasso , Raul Rosas Jr. , Tatsuro Taira , and Shara Magomedov .

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit . Follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok .

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy