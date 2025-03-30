Women Of Color At A Crossroads: Experts Warn That Ignorance Is Dangerous In The Age Of AI

Women in AI

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Women's History Month comes to a close, the future of women of color in business and the workforce is at stake. AI is no longer an emerging trend-it's disrupting industries, eliminating jobs, and reshaping entrepreneurship. At the 2025 Perry Publishing & Broadcasting Women of Color Conference, two nationally recognized experts, Dr. Daryl D. Green and Dr. Marsha Herron, delivered a powerful session titled“The Power of AI: Transforming Business and Creativity.” Their message was clear: AI will either be a tool for empowerment or a force of exclusion-depending on who has access to knowledge.This critical discussion follows their recent presentation, "Small Business and Entrepreneurial Trends: Pathways to Success," at the OKC Black Chamber Small Business Conference, where they warned that business owners and professionals must adapt to AI-driven economic changes-or risk being left behind.“Women of color are the backbone of most organizations,” says Dr. Herron.“Some people might call us 'dangerous.' If we have access to AI innovations, Women of Color are empowered to navigate the future on their own terms. With layoffs on the rise due to the threat of AI-driven automation, Dr. Green and Dr. Herron outlined the urgent need for Women of Color to understand and leverage AI tools.The AI Revolution: A Wake-Up Call for Women of Color“We are at a crossroads in this country,” warns Dr. Green. There are disruptive forces all around us, and ignorance is a dangerous thing. Dr. Herron and I want to prepare emerging leaders for success. Understanding AI, business, and market trends is no longer optional-it's crucial.” AI is reshaping business models, automating job functions, and redefining what it means to be successful in a career. However, many professionals are unaware of its direct impact on their job security and economic future.3 AI Trends Women of Color Need to Know🔹 Job Displacement is Real – AI-driven automation is projected to disrupt 23% of African American jobs by 2030, disproportionately affecting women and younger workers.🔹 AI Can Be a Career Multiplier – Women who upskill in AI-driven tools will have a competitive edge in leadership, business, and creative industries.🔹 AI is Reshaping Entrepreneurship – AI-powered automation allows small businesses to compete withlarge corporations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.A Call to Action: Take Control of Your FutureDr. Green and Dr. Herron urge women to take control of their digital presence, career strategies, and business innovations. AI can be a threat or an opportunity-and the difference lies in knowledge and action.Dr. Green and Dr. Herron are available for interviews and expert commentary on how AI is reshaping business and career opportunities for women of color. To reach these experts, please get in touch with AGSM Consulting, LLC at +1 (865) 719-7239 or email ....About AGSM LLCAGSM Consulting LLC provides consulting, guidance, and management training for today's small businesses. Estraletta Green and Dr. Daryl D. Green formed their consultancy based in Tennessee. AGSM LLC provides comprehensive services tailored to the specific needs of business owners. This includes, but is not limited to, business and marketing plan preparation, audit and management evaluations, general business consulting services, leadership development training, professional seminars and workshops, speaker services, and personal advisement. The company focuses on new start-up businesses, preferably in the earlier stages of operation. For more information, please visit .About Dr. Daryl D. Green:Dr. Green is an award-winning educator, strategist, and business leader with over 27 years of experience in management. As Dean of the School of Business at Langston University, he is dedicated to equipping future leaders with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.About Dr. Marsha HerronDr. Herron is the Founder of The Herron Group, LLC, a leading consulting firm specializing in AI applications, strategic planning, and data-driven decision-making. She holds certifications from Google, MIT, and IBM in AI, analytics, and business strategy.

