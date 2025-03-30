403
Antisemitism Crackdown Shakes U.S. Ivy League Colleges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Trump administration sparks a sweeping overhaul of American universities, targeting Yale, Harvard, and Columbia with unprecedented pressure.
Officials demand stricter measures against antisemitism, threatening to cut billions in federal funding. This crackdown, escalating since early 2025, reshapes elite academia.
Yale terminates Helyeh Doutaghi, a research scholar, after she refuses to cooperate with an investigation into her alleged ties to Samidoun.
The group, labeled a terrorist front by the U.S., prompts Yale to end her contract early. Doutaghi calls it retaliation for her Palestinian support, stirring debate over free speech.
Harvard forces out Cemal Kafadar and Rosie Bsheer from the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, criticized for antisemitic programming.
The university suspends ties with Birzeit University , bowing to federal demands. These moves follow accusations that campuses harbor Hamas sympathizers, risking $400 million in grants.
Columbia's interim president, Katrina Armstrong, resigns after agreeing to ban masks and boost campus police powers.
The university appoints Claire Shipman as interim leader to secure $400 million in frozen funds. Protests last year branded Columbia a hotspot for antisemitism, amplifying government scrutiny.
The administration wields funding as leverage, with Columbia's $1 billion annual federal support at stake. Over 60 colleges face investigations, potentially losing billions more.
Critics argue this stifles free expression, linking Israel criticism to antisemitism, yet universities scramble to comply.
Faculty at Yale uncover materials tying Doutaghi to Samidoun, justifying her dismissal to administrators. Harvard's student paper reveals the faculty shakeup, signaling a broader trend.
Columbia's concessions, including oversight of its Middle East studies, reflect the financial pressure driving change.
Transitioning to the bigger picture, this purge stems from Trump's pledge to curb campus unrest.
Republican lawmakers fuel the push, targeting foreign students and diversity programs. Universities, reliant on federal cash, face a stark choice: adapt or suffer severe cuts.
Observers note the speed of these actions, with Columbia's funding slashed in weeks. Armstrong's exit follows a leaked meeting where she downplays the deal, irking officials.
The task force suggests more disclosures, leaving campuses uncertain. This overhaul impacts budgets and sparks academic freedom debates
Faculty lawsuits emerge, and students rally against new rules. Yet, with $5 billion in Columbia's grants under review, the stakes remain sky-high for all involved.
The story unfolds as a calculated purge, not a chaotic sweep. Universities adjust hiring and policies, fearing the next hit.
Business leaders watch closely, as research funding and talent pipelines hang in the balance.
Ultimately, this crackdown redefines higher education's landscape. It tests the limits of government influence and institutional resilience.
The figures-$400 million here, billions there-tell a tale of power, compliance, and the cost of controversy.
Antisemitism Crackdown Shakes U.S. Ivy League Colleges
