Celestial Marvel: This Year's First Solar Eclipse Captivates Observers

MENAFN - AzerNews) The first solar eclipse of 2025 has concluded, marking a significant astronomical event,reports. The eclipse commenced today at precisely 12:50:35 local time in Baku and reached its conclusion at 16:43:25.

This celestial phenomenon lasted for a total of 3 hours, 52 minutes, and 50 seconds, offering a spectacular sight for those located along its path. The eclipse was visible in various regions, including northern Russia, parts of Europe, Northwestern Africa, and the expansive Atlantic Ocean, allowing many people to witness the beauty of this natural occurrence.

As spectators eagerly looked to the skies, the eclipse provided an opportunity for both scientific observation and public engagement, fostering a shared experience of wonder as the moon completely obscured the sun for a period of time.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon gets between Earth and the Sun, and the Moon casts a shadow over Earth. In some ancient and modern cultures, solar eclipses have been attributed to supernatural causes or regarded as a bad omen.

A total solar eclipse may be frightening to those who are unaware of its astronomical explanation, as the Sun seems to disappear during the day and the sky darkens in a matter of minutes.