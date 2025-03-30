Beşiktaş Surprise Galatasaray With Victory

MENAFN - AzerNews) In an exciting Matchday 29 of the Trendyol Süper Lig, Beşiktaş secured a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray at home,reports citing BeInSports .

The home team started strong, taking a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute with a goal from Rafa Silva.

The match took a turn in the 36th minute when Przemyslaw Frankowski was sent off with a direct red card after a VAR review, leaving Galatasaray with 10 players.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Lucas Torreira equalized with a powerful shot from outside the box, making it 1-1 before halftime.

In the second half, Beşiktaş continued to dominate and found the decisive goal in the 66th minute, with Gedson Fernandes scoring to seal the win for the hosts.

In the final moments of the match, VAR intervened again, this time to sanction Semih Kılıçsoy of Beşiktaş, who was sent off with a red card for a foul on Davinson Sánchez in the 90+5'.

With this victory, Beşiktaş rises to 47 points, while Galatasaray remains at 71 points.