Azerbaijan's Political Parties Required To Meet March 31 Deadline For Submitting Their Financial Reports

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's political parties must submit their annual financial reports for 2024 to the Central Electoral Commission by March 31,reports.

These reports must include an auditor's assessment and are due by April 1 each year.

If any political parties fail to submit their annual financial reports and corresponding auditor's reports by the deadline, the Central Election Commission is required to notify the Ministry of Justice by April 1.

During a commission meeting on March 18, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panakhov emphasized the importance of taking the necessary measures regarding this issue. There are currently 26 political parties recognized by the state in Azerbaijan.