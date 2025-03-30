Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Political Parties Required To Meet March 31 Deadline For Submitting Their Financial Reports

Azerbaijan's Political Parties Required To Meet March 31 Deadline For Submitting Their Financial Reports


2025-03-30 03:14:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's political parties must submit their annual financial reports for 2024 to the Central Electoral Commission by March 31, Azernews reports.

These reports must include an auditor's assessment and are due by April 1 each year.

If any political parties fail to submit their annual financial reports and corresponding auditor's reports by the deadline, the Central Election Commission is required to notify the Ministry of Justice by April 1.

During a commission meeting on March 18, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panakhov emphasized the importance of taking the necessary measures regarding this issue. There are currently 26 political parties recognized by the state in Azerbaijan.

MENAFN30032025000195011045ID1109372778

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search