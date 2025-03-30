403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Weschool Triumphs In The 32Nd Inter-B-School Cricket Tournament, IMPACT 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, March 28, 2025: The 32nd edition of the IMPACT Cricket Tournament, hosted by Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research (WeSchool), recently concluded at Matunga Gymkhana, Mumbai.
As one of the most prestigious inter-B-school sporting events, the tournament saw outstanding participation from 12 leading business schools, competing in 33 matches over two weeks.
The grand finale witnessed an intense contest between WeSchool and Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, with WeSchool securing the championship title. The winning team was awarded a cash prize of ₹50,000, while the runner-up received ₹25,000 and a trophy.
Individual excellence was also recognized, with Pranesh Dhuru (WeSchool) earning the Man of the Match title. Jatin Shelke (Lala Lajpatrai) was named Best Batsman, while his teammate Vinay More dominated the awards, winning Best Fielder, Best Bowler, and Player of the Tournament.
Reflecting on the significance of such events while handing over the awards, the Group Director of WeSchool, Prof. Dr. Uday Salunkhe remarked,“Sports is not just an extracurricular activity; they are integral to management education. They raise the bar for teamwork, leadership, and decision-making, qualities that every manager needs. At WeSchool, we believe in fostering not only academic excellence but also the physical and emotional intelligence that sports brings to the table."
IMPACT 2025 further cemented its legacy as a premier inter-B-school cricket tournament, continuing to inspire sportsmanship, leadership, and camaraderie among participants.
As one of the most prestigious inter-B-school sporting events, the tournament saw outstanding participation from 12 leading business schools, competing in 33 matches over two weeks.
The grand finale witnessed an intense contest between WeSchool and Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, with WeSchool securing the championship title. The winning team was awarded a cash prize of ₹50,000, while the runner-up received ₹25,000 and a trophy.
Individual excellence was also recognized, with Pranesh Dhuru (WeSchool) earning the Man of the Match title. Jatin Shelke (Lala Lajpatrai) was named Best Batsman, while his teammate Vinay More dominated the awards, winning Best Fielder, Best Bowler, and Player of the Tournament.
Reflecting on the significance of such events while handing over the awards, the Group Director of WeSchool, Prof. Dr. Uday Salunkhe remarked,“Sports is not just an extracurricular activity; they are integral to management education. They raise the bar for teamwork, leadership, and decision-making, qualities that every manager needs. At WeSchool, we believe in fostering not only academic excellence but also the physical and emotional intelligence that sports brings to the table."
IMPACT 2025 further cemented its legacy as a premier inter-B-school cricket tournament, continuing to inspire sportsmanship, leadership, and camaraderie among participants.
Company :-CONCEPT PUBLIC RELATIONS
User :- Mary Tellis
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment