Road Closure Winhall


2025-03-30 12:15:51
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Stoney Hill Road is closed in Winhall due to tree down.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.




Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

