Egypt: President El-Sisi And Palestinian President Abbas Exchange Eid Greetings

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President Abbas offered his greetings to President El-Sisi on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, asking Allah the Almighty to bring goodness and blessings to Egypt, Palestine as well as the Arab and Islamic nations.

President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the greetings, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant security and stability to the brotherly Palestinian people in their aspired state.

