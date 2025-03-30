Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt: President El-Sisi And Palestinian President Abbas Exchange Eid Greetings


2025-03-30 10:16:45
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President Abbas offered his greetings to President El-Sisi on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, asking Allah the Almighty to bring goodness and blessings to Egypt, Palestine as well as the Arab and Islamic nations.

President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the greetings, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant security and stability to the brotherly Palestinian people in their aspired state.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

