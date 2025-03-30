Ukrainian Drones Destroy Two Russian Tanks On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the Pokrovsk front, drone operators from the Combined Rifle Brigade and Marine Infantry destroyed two Russian tanks during an attempted enemy assault.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces announced this on Telegram and released footage from the Ukrainian Air Force's Combined Rifle Brigade, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian occupiers advanced in an armored assault group but were met by Ukrainian defenders' FPV drones. Aerial reconnaissance quickly detected the movement of enemy tanks, and precise strikes by kamikaze drones halted their advance before they could breach our defensive lines," the statement read.

As a result, the enemy assault was thwarted before it even began. The Russians lost two tanks, while Ukrainian forces once again demonstrated their effectiveness and coordination in battle.

