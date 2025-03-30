Climate Change Needs Collective Solution: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that climate change poses an existential challenge for our planet and the solution to the complex problem must be found collectively.

Presiding as Chief Guest at the valedictory session of National Conference on Environment- 2025, organised by the National Green Tribunal, he said the problem of“huge dimensions” needs to be fixed with“immediate, urgent, concerted and sustained” efforts.

“Everyone among us is in a position to make a contribution. When the contribution converges into totality, it will be result-oriented,” said V-P Dhankhar.

“We are trustees of everything offered by Mother Earth and we must pass on to the future generations all this in good shape,” said the Vice President.

He also praised the NGT for doing its bit to protect the environment of the country, adding that for him the acronym stands for 'Nurturing Green for Tomorrow'.

Calling for collective global action on climate change, Dhankhar said,“There is a global need to evolve and believe in environmental ethics. This underscores humans' moral obligation to protect and preserve the environment.”

“Let us realise the worth of nature before we lose it forever,” he said, calling for urgent measures to protect the environment.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday called for nurturing and protecting the environment for the next generation, saying it is a "moral responsibility" of parents towards their children.

Inaugurating the Conference, the President said, "It is our moral responsibility to provide a legacy of a clean environment to the coming generations. For this, we will have to adopt an environmentally conscious and sensitive lifestyle so that the environment is not only protected but also enhanced."

She called for actions with which the environment can become more vibrant and said, "Balancing clean environment and modern development is both an opportunity and a challenge."

The President said: "We all have to make India a developed nation by 2047 with clean air, water, greenery, and prosperity that would attract the entire world community."