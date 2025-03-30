INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Civitas Resources, Inc. - CIVI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Civitas Resources, Inc (“Civitas” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CIVI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Civitas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 24, 2025, Civitas announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, including both revenue and non-GAAP EPS that missed consensus estimates. Civitas also announced a 10% reduction in its workforce across all levels, as well as the termination of its Chief Operating Officer Hodge Walker and Chief Transformation Officer Jerome Kelly, effective immediately.

On this news, Civitas's stock price fell $8.95 per share, or 18.15%, to close at $40.35 per share on February 25, 2025.

