Brazil’S JBS Pours $100 Million Into Vietnam, Advances NYSE Ambitions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) JBS, the Brazilian meatpacking giant announced a $100 million investment on March 29, 2025, to build two factories in Vietnam.
The move follows President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's visit, which secured a deal for direct beef exports to Vietnam with President Luong Cuong.
This step strengthens ties between Brazil and Vietnam, opening a new market for JBS amid rising Asian demand.
The plants will produce beef, pork, and poultry, using Brazilian raw materials to supply Vietnam and Southeast Asia's 650 million consumers.
JBS targets a region where growing incomes and urban lifestyles fuel meat consumption, projected to rise through 2030.
The company signed a deal with Vietnam's government and the Sao Do Group to launch the project in Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park.
The first factory, set in Hai Phong, will feature a logistics hub for storage, cutting, and packaging, with a second plant planned for southern Vietnam in two years.
Renato Costa, head of JBS's beef unit Friboi, stressed the focus on jobs, food security, and sustainable growth in Southeast Asia. The project will create 500 direct jobs and offer training to local workers.
Vietnam's economy grows at 6-7% yearly, and its 100 million people increasingly seek diverse meats after swine fever cut pork supplies.
JBS fills this gap, leveraging Brazil's status as the top beef exporter. The company's shares have climbed 9% in 2025, with a market value nearing $14.5 billion.
JBS began as a small Brazilian operation in 1953 and now leads globally, processing millions of animals yearly after major U.S. and European buyouts.
This Vietnam venture marks its first food production there, complementing an existing leather plant. The firm also eyes a New York Stock Exchange listing to draw more investors.
The investment promises $800 million in dividends after strong earnings, reflecting confidence in Brazil's agribusiness, which drives 25% of its GDP.
Analysts see JBS capitalizing on Vietnam's strategic spot to cut shipping costs and barriers across Southeast Asia. Success here could spark moves into Indonesia or Malaysia.
Both nations gain from this deal, with Vietnam modernizing agriculture and Brazil boosting exports to Asia, a key trade partner.
The Nam Dinh Vu plant aims to start within 18 months, pending approvals, linking two continents in a practical push for growth and stability.
