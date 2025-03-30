403
Diamond States Summit's 'Grand Finale' Concludes With Visionary Insights From Top Leadership
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi | March 28, 2025 – After the successful run of the Diamond States Summit (DSS) organised by News18 India across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, the DSS 'Grand Finale' concluded on a high note in Delhi. The summit brought together top leaders and policymakers from different states to discuss development plans. The event highlighted success stories in infrastructure, digital advancements, education, and cultural preservation.
Emphasising the balance between tradition and development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav shared, "Heritage and progress go hand in hand. Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, is not just a spiritual place but a symbol of India's rich culture. We are proud of our traditions and are working hard to build a bright future while respecting our roots."
Sharing his vision for the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated, "Himachal Pradesh is moving forward despite challenges. By 2032, we aim to be the richest state with strong economic growth, smart financial planning, and the dedication of our people."
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar emphasized the significance of justice and inclusivity in development, stating, "Justice and equality are the pillars of a progressive society. Our commitment is to ensure every community gets fair opportunities to grow and thrive. Change is a constant, and through constitutional means, we strive to build a future where inclusivity and development go hand in hand. Better days are ahead!"
Highlighting the state's rapid progress, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha shared, "Farmers in Bihar are now using digital tools, and young people are leading as digital warriors. The state's budget has grown 14 times, villages have better roads, and more people have access to banking. Bihar is fast becoming a land of knowledge and opportunity."
Talking about the importance of language and skills, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated, "Language should connect, not divide us. There's no harm in learning any language-Hindi, Japanese, or our local dialects. In Meghalaya, we are using language as a tool for opportunity, helping our youth build global careers while staying rooted in our culture."
State Minister, Government of India, Jitin Prasada highlighted the unity and strength of the nation, remarking, "Faith, unity, and hard work define the spirit of our nation. The Maha Kumbh was a testament to India's strength, culture, and resolve. When people come together beyond caste and creed, we achieve the extraordinary. With this spirit, India is ready to embrace a brighter and more developed future!"
Manjinder Sirsa, Minister of Food & Supplies, Industry, Forest & Environment, Delhi, emphasized sustainable development, saying, "A cleaner, greener Delhi is not a distant dream-it is a promise we are turning into reality. With advanced waste management, we are ensuring that future generations won't see mountains of garbage but a city that leads in sustainability. By 2027, these waste heaps will be history!"
Ashish Sood, Minister of Home, Power, Urban Development, Education & Training, Delhi, reinforced the city's commitment to law and order, stating, "Delhi is the heart of New India-built on law, order, and integrity. We are committed to protecting our city and ensuring only lawful citizens contribute to its growth. Those who break the law will face action, and those who uphold it will always have our unwavering support."
The Diamond States Summit has been a platform for showcasing progress and innovation across India. With its grand finale in Delhi, the summit reaffirmed News18 India's commitment to highlighting impactful governance and transformative policies. By bringing together leaders and policymakers, DSS continues to drive meaningful conversations that inspire action and contribute to India's development journey.
