About 120,000 Palestinians Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 30 (KUNA) - About 120,000 Palestinians performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque early Sunday, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported.
This comes at a time when the Israeli occupation forces are imposing restrictions on Palestinians from the West Bank entering Jerusalem and are imposing strict military measures around Al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing thousands of young men from the city and the territories occupied in 1948 from praying. (end)
