Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Martyr Salem Al-Ajmi Family


2025-03-30 05:05:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 30 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to the family of martyr of duty (First Warrant Officer) Salem Al-Ajmi, who passed away yesterday in duty dealing with a fire incident. (pick up previous)
