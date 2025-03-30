World Leaders Call For Increased Multilateralism In The Face Of Global Division

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)World leaders, past and present, were united in their call for increased multilateralism in the face of global division, during a major Commonwealth summit in London Saturday.

Facing the growing threat of a fractured and polarised world, the Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland KC, urged member countries to stand tall at the“confluence of economic, environmental, and security challenges, the tangled knot of global challenges - rising debt, climate emergencies, geopolitical instability - demands continued leadership which is bold, agile, and cooperative.''

Addressing attendees at the Commonwealth Leadership Summit at the Commonwealth Secretariat's headquarters in Marlborough House, secretary-general Scotland, added:

“We must acknowledge that the road ahead is complex. Our Commonwealth, with its diversity and shared history, is uniquely positioned to be a beacon of unity in these uncertain times.”

Her words were echoed by United Nations deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed, who called on countries to reaffirm their commitment to shared multilateralism.

“Global challenges are testing our ability to act together in solidarity. Climate change, conflict, economic inequality, and technological disruptions are reshaping our world. No country, no matter how powerful, can tackle these crises alone. Multilateralism is not only necessary, it's the way forward.”

In a discussion with the Commonwealth secretary-general, World Trade Organization director-general Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, addressed recent global events, but focused on the many positives that lie ahead for Commonwealth countries, including through increased green and digital trade, as well as by decentralising supply chains to give countries greater access to their resources.

The director-general said:

“Amidst all this turbulence what is still good is that there is still $24 trillion of goods trade. The US accounts for 13-16 per cent of world exports, and China 15 percent. If 75 percent of trade is still going on and world trade is still going on outside the US and China, it means there's a world outside there that's trading with itself, and it's coming together to reaffirm support for the system. So, take a deep breath – let's preserve what works...But when you throw out retaliation it goes out back and forth.''

Several current and former world leaders also addressed the conference, paying tribute both to the Commonwealth and the enduring legacy of secretary-general Scotland whose term as secretary-general ends on 31 March 2025.

“Countries like mine are the ones that benefit immeasurably from the Commonwealth”, said George Vella, former president of Malta, adding that“it's a template which can be used for other global challenges that we are facing.”

The president of Dominica, Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, pointed to Commonwealth countries together“shaping our future as leaders in regeneration, resilience and prosperity.”

Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown stated:“We are witnessing the pillars of the rules-based order collapsing,” but urged countries to“not give into pessimism.”

Foreign affairs minister of The Bahamas, Frederick Audley Mitchell, said:

“Hope is not only possible but essential. However, hope alone is not enough and requires action and collective efforts.” The minister praised“the immense strength and unity of Commonwealth partners,” rallying to the Bahamas' assistance, particularly after it had been buffeted by natural disasters.“When we stand together, we are stronger,” he stated in a succinct summary of the day's proceedings.

