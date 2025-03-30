ZZQ Smokehouse Takes Corporate Catering In Eagan, MN, To The Next Level!

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ZZQ Smokehouse, the go-to destination for authentic, slow-smoked barbecue, is proud to announce the expansion of its corporate catering services in Eagan, MN. Known for its mouthwatering brisket, tender ribs, and signature house-made sides, ZZQ Smokehouse is bringing its signature Southern-inspired flavors to businesses looking for a premium catering experience.

With an increasing demand for high-quality, flavorful catering options in corporate settings, ZZQ Smokehouse is responding by enhancing its services to better accommodate business luncheons, employee appreciation events, corporate meetings, and more.

Whether it's a small office gathering or a large-scale corporate event, ZZQ Smokehouse ensures that every meal is crafted with care, quality, and a true passion for barbecue.

“We take pride in bringing people together over great food, and our expanded catering services allow us to do that on a larger scale smoke our meats low and slow, using only the best quality ingredients and traditional techniques. Whether it's a casual office lunch or an elegant corporate function, our team is committed to delivering a top-tier barbecue experience every time,” said a spokesperson for ZZQ Smokehouse.

“Our goal has always been to provide an unforgettable barbecue experience, and now we're taking it to the next level with our expanded corporate catering services,” said a spokesperson for ZZQ Smokehouse.“We know how important it is for businesses to offer their employees and clients a great meal, and we're excited to be the go-to choice for companies in Eagan looking for bold flavors and exceptional service.”

ZZQ Smokehouse's corporate catering menu features a wide range of smoked meats, including Texas-style brisket, pulled pork, smoked turkey, and St. Louis-style ribs, all complemented by signature sides such as mac and cheese, pit beans, coleslaw, and cornbread. The company also offers customizable catering packages, ensuring businesses can tailor their meal selections to suit their event needs.

In addition to providing an outstanding dining experience, ZZQ Smokehouse makes the catering process seamless for businesses, offering full-service delivery and setup options. The restaurant also provides eco-friendly disposable plates and utensils, ensuring a hassle-free and environmentally conscious catering solution.

ZZQ Smokehouse invites local businesses in Eagan and the surrounding areas to experience the next level of corporate catering. For more information on catering options, pricing, and booking, visit their website .

About ZZQ Smokehouse



ZZQ Smokehouse is a premier barbecue restaurant based in Eagan, MN, specializing in authentic, slow-smoked meats and homemade sides. With a dedication to quality and flavor, ZZQ Smokehouse has become a local favorite for barbecue enthusiasts and businesses alike. Whether dining in, taking out, or catering an event, ZZQ Smokehouse delivers an unparalleled barbecue experience.