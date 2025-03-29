403
Kuwait Moh Makes Special Preparations For Medical Care During Eid Al-Fitr
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 9KUNA) -- All sectors of the Ministry of Health have been prepared to ensure public health safety during Eid Al-Fitr, the spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said on Saturday.
A special plan has been devised for this purpose, with direct oversight by the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadi and the Undersecretary, Dr. Abdulrahman Almutairi, Dr. Al-Sanad said in a press release on the Eid eve.
The ministry sectors have been readied to ensure safety for citizens and residents of the country and provide integrated medical care, he said, explaining that medical teams would be on alert at 58 mosques and Eid prayer locations to deal with any emergency cases.
The MoH has also prepared 25 ambulance vehicles for all the governorates, distributed 118 emergency personnel and erected 35 makeshift clinics to provide medical care at gatherings' places.
Dr. Al-Sanad added that 40 percent of the medical preliminary medical care would continue to work round the clock during the Eid vacation. Additionally, a number of medical centers would remain open until midnight during the vacation in all the provinces. (end)
