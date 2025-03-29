403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Ambassador To US Discusses Expanding Cooperation With Senator Graham
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 28 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah has met with the Senate member Lindsey Graham, discussing plans for boosting the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two states.
The Kuwait Embassy said in a statement that discussions between the two sides dealt with issues of joint interest, shedding light on the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. They also addressed means of expanding these relations and mutual cooperation.
Ambassador Al-Zain Al-Sabah attended, two days ago, a Ramadan iftar meal, hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House for heads of Arab and Islamic states' diplomatic missions and representatives of the Muslim community in Washington.
During the gathering, President Trump presented his candidate as the new US Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Amer Ghaleb, praising Kuwait as a great state of a wonderful people. (end)
amm
The Kuwait Embassy said in a statement that discussions between the two sides dealt with issues of joint interest, shedding light on the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. They also addressed means of expanding these relations and mutual cooperation.
Ambassador Al-Zain Al-Sabah attended, two days ago, a Ramadan iftar meal, hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House for heads of Arab and Islamic states' diplomatic missions and representatives of the Muslim community in Washington.
During the gathering, President Trump presented his candidate as the new US Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Amer Ghaleb, praising Kuwait as a great state of a wonderful people. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment