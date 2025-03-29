Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Ambassador To US Discusses Expanding Cooperation With Senator Graham


2025-03-29 07:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 28 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah has met with the Senate member Lindsey Graham, discussing plans for boosting the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two states.
The Kuwait Embassy said in a statement that discussions between the two sides dealt with issues of joint interest, shedding light on the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. They also addressed means of expanding these relations and mutual cooperation.
Ambassador Al-Zain Al-Sabah attended, two days ago, a Ramadan iftar meal, hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House for heads of Arab and Islamic states' diplomatic missions and representatives of the Muslim community in Washington.
During the gathering, President Trump presented his candidate as the new US Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Amer Ghaleb, praising Kuwait as a great state of a wonderful people. (end)
amm


MENAFN29032025000071011013ID1109371692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search