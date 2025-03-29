Family Of Yuyu Dong (Outside Of China) Available After Appeals Hearing Monday

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Dong, the renowned Chinese journalist who has been in detention for three years, will have his appeals hearing at the Beijing High Court on Monday, March 31, at 9:30 a.m. local time.

Dong is accused of espionage and sentenced to seven years in prison at the trial level, but he and his lawyers will argue for a full acquittal on appeal. Even though it is unclear when the appellate decision will be handed down, it is possible for the Beijing High Court to announce a decision right after the appeals hearing.

Dong's family outside China will be available for comment to the media. Please include your full name and name of your media organization and contact Bill McCarren of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club at [email protected] or 202-725-7787 for a quote or interview with family.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-725-7787 or [email protected] for the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED