US Ambassador To Qatar Sends Eid Greeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: US Ambassador to Qatar HE Timmy Davis conveyed his greetings to the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar on the advent of the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

HE the US Ambassador said: 'On behalf of US Embassy Doha, I send greetings and well wishes as we commemorate Eid al-Fitr.'

'I extend my congratulations to His Highness the Amir and the people of Qatar on this joyous occasion. It is an honor and a privilege to spend this holy month with you once again.'

'For the last two Ramadan's, I have experienced the warmth and hospitality of the Qatari people, especially through Iftars, Suhoors, and Garangao celebrations with many of you. I am forever grateful for our continued friendship, which underscores the strength of the U.S.–Qatar partnership.'

'I wish you and your family a joyful Eid. Eid Mubarak!'