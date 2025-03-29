Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Ramadan Holiday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Ramadan Holiday
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Esteemed President, my dear Brother,
I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.
On this blessed holiday, which I hope will bring peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all of humanity, I pray to the Almighty to further strengthen our solidarity and unity.
On behalf of my people and myself, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan joyful days and prosperity.
Respectfully,
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
President of the Republic of Türkiye."
