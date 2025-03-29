2008 Cash-At-Judge's-Door Case: Former HC Judge Nirmal Yadav Acquitted

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice (Retd) Nirmal Yadav and four others was on Saturday, March 29, was acquitted by Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) in the 2008 cash-at-judge's door case. A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chandigarh acquitted the former judge.

In a sensational case, a packet containing ₹15 lakh was allegedly misdelivered to the residence of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, a sitting high court judge, on August 13, 2008. The cash was suspected to be a bribe intended for Justice Nirmal Yadav to influence a property deal.

The Court of Special CBI Judge Alka Malik pronounced the verdict on Saturday.

Defence counsel Vishal Garg said the court acquitted former Justice Nirmal Yadav and four others. There were a total five accused in the case, one of whom died during the trial.

"Today the court has passed the judgement in the matter. Justice (Retd) Nirmal Yadav has been acquitted. False allegations have been levelled against her," Narwana told reporters here.

The court on Thursday had heard the final arguments in the case registered against Justice Yadav by the Central Bureau of Investigation and posted the pronouncement of verdict for March 29.

Advocate B S Riar, counsel for accused Rajiv Gupta and Sanjeev Bansal, said,“Yes, it took 17 years for this judgment, but that was not the fault of the defense councils. The delay was on the part of the CBI, as they kept seeking permissions from the high court and bringing in different witnesses at different times. The important thing is that justice has finally been served. We are relieved that, even though it was delayed, the right decision was made in the end.”